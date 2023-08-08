Poland Restores Druzhba Pipeline After Leak Discovery

Poland has resumed pumping oil through a key pipeline linking Russia to Europe that was damaged over the weekend, the Polish pipeline operator PERN said Tuesday.

Though flows through the Druzhba pipeline have dropped sharply after Russia invaded Ukraine, its operation was partly halted late Saturday after Polish operators discovered a leak at one of its sections. PERN said there was no indication of a third party causing the leak.

“PERN’s technical services restored full functionality to the damaged pipeline on Monday evening,” the Polish operator said in a statement.

Druzhba’s repaired second section delivers oil to German customers, PERN said, adding that the first section remained operational throughout the incident.