Poland Urges Russia to Compensate for Oil Mistakes — Polish Prime Minister

Russian suppliers will have to provide financial compensation for their mistakes over contaminated oil, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

Flows through the Druzhba pipeline were suspended last month due to contamination, sending shockwaves through global oil markets.

"Russian suppliers made major business and operational mistakes... Russia and Russian firms have to respond to this financially. For as long as the situation isn't clarified, we have reserve solutions," Morawiecki said at a press conference in Warsaw.

Pipeline operator Transneft is set to compensate buyers for any proven losses.