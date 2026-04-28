Kazakhstan to Reroute German Oil Exports Following Russian Pipeline Suspension

Kazakhstan will redirect crude shipments destined for Germany after Russia announced it would suspend Kazakh oil transit through the Druzhba oil pipeline in Eastern Europe starting May 1.
Kazakhstan’s energy ministry said 100,000 metric tons of crude will now be transported through the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in northwestern Russia. Ukraine has repeatedly attacked the oil export hub in recent weeks, leading to temporary shutdowns.
Another 160,000 metric tons will be pumped through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), a joint venture with Chevron and ExxonMobil among its shareholders in southern Russia. The pipeline already carries around 80% of Kazakhstan’s oil exports.
Kazakhstan’s energy ministry said the changes would not affect annual oil production targets, local media reported.
The Central Asian country has supplied oil to Germany via the CPC pipeline system since 2023. Last year, Kazakhstan delivered 2.1 million metric tons of crude to the PCK Schwedt refinery in eastern Germany.
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