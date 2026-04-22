Italy Summons Russian Ambassador After Solovyov Insults Meloni

Italy summoned Russia's ambassador in Rome after Russian state TV Vladimir Solovyov issued a stream of insults against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Tuesday.

According to Italian media, Solovyov said in Italian on Russian television that Meloni was a "disgrace to the human race," a "wild beast," a "certified idiot" and a "nasty little woman."

Then, switching to Russian, he said that "this Meloni is a fascist creature who betrayed her electors," adding that "she even betrayed Trump."

Tajani posted on X that he summoned Russian Ambassador Alexei Paramonov to formally protest the "extremely serious and offensive remarks" made by Solovyov.

Later, Meloni also posted on X that "these caricatures certainly won't make us change course," adding that "our compass remains one and only: the interest of Italy. And we will continue to follow it with pride, much to the chagrin of propagandists far and wide."

Relations between Rome and Moscow have been tense due to Meloni's strong support for Ukraine, while her once-friendly relations with Trump have worsened since she defended Pope Leo XIV against the U.S. president's verbal attacks.