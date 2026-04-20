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Ukrainian Drone Attack Sets Tuapse Port Ablaze, Killing At Least 1

A still image from a video purporting to show oil storage tanks on fire after a Ukrainian drone attack on April 20, 2026. Video grab

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Black Sea port of Tuapse killed at least one person and ignited multiple fires at a major export terminal on Monday, the second strike to damage the strategic energy hub in less than a week.

The overnight assault appeared to target the Rosneft-owned Tuapse refinery, where fires had only just been extinguished from a previous Ukrainian drone strike on Thursday.

Telegram news channels published what were said to be eyewitness videos of oil storage tanks set ablaze in the attack. Local authorities said a gas pipeline, a church and two schools were also damaged.

Fire crews and rescue services are currently engaged at every site, Tuapse Mayor Sergei Boyko said, noting that the strikes hit several locations across the port’s export terminal.

NASA satellite imagery on Monday afternoon showed a plume of black smoke extending several dozen kilometers east from Tuapse.

Krasnodar region Governor Venyamin Kondratyev said one man was killed and another was injured in the attack.

The Rosneft-owned Tuapse refinery, which processes 12 million metric tons of oil annually, is a vital export artery for Russian naphtha, fuel oil and diesel.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 112 Ukrainian drones overnight, including in the skies above the Black Sea and annexed Crimea.

The attack comes as Ukraine escalates its campaign against Russian energy infrastructure in a bid to deprive the Kremlin of windfalls from soaring oil prices.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday criticized the Trump administration’s decision to renew a temporary sanctions waiver on Russian oil, a move intended to stabilize markets roiled by the war in the Middle East.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Drones , Krasnodar

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