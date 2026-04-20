Circus Tiger Jumps Into Crowd After Safety Barrier Collapses in Rostov-on-Don

Russian law enforcement authorities have launched a criminal investigation after a circus tiger leaped into a panicked crowd of spectators in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

The incident occurred while three tigers and two trainers were inside a performance ring, according to eyewitness video shared by local media. When the barrier separating the audience from the animals collapsed, one tiger jumped over it and rushed into the seating area.

Video from the scene showed the tiger moving through the rows of seats while some spectators scrambled to flee. A second video captured a trainer attempting to steer the animal toward an exit along the empty back rows as families with young children watched.

“Dear visitors, please remain calm or you’ll make it worse,” an announcer was heard saying over the circus loudspeaker.

Trainers eventually managed to direct the tiger into a secure transportation container. No injuries were reported among the spectators, according to local officials.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said Monday that it launched a criminal probe into safety violations.