100K Residents of Southern Russia’s Rostov Region Without Power – Governor

Around 100,000 residents of southern Russia’s Rostov region were hit by power outages in freezing weather, its governor said Wednesday.

Images shared on social media showed icy roads, downed trees and power lines in the city of Rostov-on-Don 1,000 kilometers south of Moscow and 100 kilometers east of Ukraine.

More than 300 residents including 71 children sought medical attention for injuries sustained on ice this week, the local news website rostov.ru reported. More than 350 schools switched to online classes or canceled them altogether, it added.