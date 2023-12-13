Support The Moscow Times!
100K Residents of Southern Russia’s Rostov Region Without Power – Governor

Aksai City / Telegram

Around 100,000 residents of southern Russia’s Rostov region were hit by power outages in freezing weather, its governor said Wednesday.

Images shared on social media showed icy roads, downed trees and power lines in the city of Rostov-on-Don 1,000 kilometers south of Moscow and 100 kilometers east of Ukraine.

More than 300 residents including 71 children sought medical attention for injuries sustained on ice this week, the local news website rostov.ru reported. More than 350 schools switched to online classes or canceled them altogether, it added.

“About 100,000 people are still without electricity in the Rostov region,” Governor Vasily Golubev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“Emergency crews have been working all night and are continuing to restore the power supply,” he said, adding that electricity had been restored for 80,000 residents overnight.

At least six other Rostov region towns and cities are experiencing electricity supply disruptions, the broadcaster RTVI reported.

