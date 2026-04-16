Viral Video in Russia Calls on IT Workers to Resist Internet Controls

A little-known Russian YouTuber has gone viral after calling on IT workers to resist government orders to block virtual private networks, or VPNs, as major domestic websites begin restricting access to the censorship-circumvention tools.

In a video called “An Appeal to IT Workers on VPN Blocks,” a man identifying himself as Dmitry urges others working in the tech sector not to “build an iron curtain for ourselves with our own hands.”

Dmitry said the company where he works recently received instructions from Russia’s Digital Development Ministry to block VPN use within a week or face the loss of government benefits. That deadline aligns with earlier reports that more than 20 major online platforms in Russia were ordered to curb VPN use by mid-April.

“The requirements are confusing, and nobody knows how to actually implement them,” Dmitry says in the appeal. “I just felt this incredible sense of protest against the whole situation.”