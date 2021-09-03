Russia Blocks VPN Providers in Ongoing Internet Crackdown

Russia has blocked access to six VPN services which authorities say allow access to illegal online content in violation of Russian law.

The country’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor said Friday it had blocked access to some of the world’s largest VPN providers, including Nord VPN and Express VPN, following an investigation.

“The use of such services leads to the preservation of access to prohibited information and resources and creates the conditions for illegal activities, including those related to the distribution of drugs, child pornography, extremism and suicide,” Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

Virtual private networks (VPNs) allow internet users a greater level of anonymity online and can provide access to material which has been blocked by internet service providers.