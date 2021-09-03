Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Blocks VPN Providers in Ongoing Internet Crackdown

Russia has blocked access to some of the world's largest virtual private network (VPN) services. Petter Lagson / unsplash

Russia has blocked access to six VPN services which authorities say allow access to illegal online content in violation of Russian law.

The country’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor said Friday it had blocked access to some of the world’s largest VPN providers, including Nord VPN and Express VPN, following an investigation.

“The use of such services leads to the preservation of access to prohibited information and resources and creates the conditions for illegal activities, including those related to the distribution of drugs, child pornography, extremism and suicide,” Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

Virtual private networks (VPNs) allow internet users a greater level of anonymity online and can provide access to material which has been blocked by internet service providers. 

Roskomnadzor said it could effectively block access to the VPN providers in Russia, though experts say many have systems in place to maintain access. Russia’s internet regulators previously embarked on a failed two-year battle to block the use of the popular Telegram messaging app in Russia.

Russia has adopted a number of measures to increase its control over the internet in recent years, including controversial laws that require companies to store Russian users’ data on servers located in Russia. It has also levied multiple fines against Western social media giants for failing to remove content Russia says violates Russian laws, such as posts authorities say encourage minors to attend unauthorized protests.

The country Thursday accused Google and Apple of election interference over its refusal to remove an app published by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Read more about: Internet , Censorship

Read more

Kremlin

YouTube Blocks Navalny’s Video Call for 'Elections Boycott'

Navalny claims the Kremlin has infiltrated YouTube
Censorship

Putin Signs Law Prohibiting VPNs

The new laws, which come into force Nov. 1, forbid internet proxy services (VPNs) that help internet users gain access to websites that have been blocked...
Censorship

Pornhub Is Back in Russia, Baby

After an all-too-brief interval of online purity and virtue, the pornographic video-sharing website Pornhub suddenly is accessible again to Internet users...
opinion Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.