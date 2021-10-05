Russia Touts ‘Sovereign’ Social Media After Major Facebook Outage

Russian officials highlighted the need to develop the country’s own “sovereign” social media platforms after a massive outage at Facebook’s vast family of apps affected billions of users worldwide late Monday.

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms essentially "disappeared" from the internet for several hours after a traffic routing problem left the sites unreachable for several hours Monday evening. Facebook blamed the outage on configuration changes it made to routers that coordinate network traffic between its data centers.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the widespread outages “answer the question about whether we need our own social media and internet platforms.”

Zakharova issued the remark on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app developed by Russian-born tech entrepreneur Pavel Durov that attracted some 50 million new users while Facebook and its sister apps were offline Monday.