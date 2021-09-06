Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Trolls Targeting Western Media: U.K. Research

By AFP
Crime and Security Research Institute director Martin Innes. cardiff.ac.uk

Western media news websites are being hijacked by pro-Russian trolls to spread propaganda and disinformation supporting the Kremlin, according to research published by a British university on Monday.

The Crime and Research Security Institute at Cardiff University said it had unearthed evidence from 32 major news outlets in 16 countries that have been targeted via manipulation of their readers' comments sections.

They include the Daily Mail, Daily Express, and The Times in Britain; Fox News and the Washington Post in the United States; France's Le Figaro; Germany's Der Spiegel and Die Welt; and La Stampa in Italy.

Researchers say they found 242 stories where "provocative pro-Russian or anti-Western statements" were posted in reaction to stories related to Russia.

Russian-language outlets then used them as the basis for stories to suggest wider support among the Western public for Russian policies and President Vladimir Putin.

The research into online activity was conducted during ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine earlier this year.

But the unit said the tactics have been escalating since 2018, amid heightening tensions between Moscow and the West.

Crime and Security Research Institute director Martin Innes said the trolling operation was "significant" given its sophistication, scope, and scale.

"By hijacking the comments sections of Western media brands, it has been able to present its propaganda as indicative of mainstream opinion," he added.

"The Western media outlets we investigated are especially vulnerable to this kind of manipulation, with no security measures in place to prevent, deter or detect this kind of activity. 

"Trolls have been able to easily switch between personas and identities, which is something the technology actually enables."

Researchers used data science recognition and detection techniques, which indicated an orchestrated campaign, with suspicious account profiles repeatedly changing their persona and location.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, whose department helps partly fund the Open Source Communications Analytics Research program at Cardiff headed by Innes, said Britain and its allies were working to combat "Kremlin trolls peddling lies."

"This report highlights the threat to our democracy of Russian state-backed misinformation on the internet," he added.

The report said there was evidence of coordination between Russian state-owned media, those with a history of spreading misinformation, and outlets identified by Western intelligence as having links to Russian security services.

Innes said given the potential to influence public opinion, it was "vital that media companies running participatory websites are more transparent about how they are tackling disinformation and more proactive in preventing it."

Read more about: Internet , Press freedom

Read more

Internet Ban

Russian Lawmakers Pass Bill to Make Web Giants Go Local

Foreign social media companies could be banned by the Russian government if they don't set up local offices in Russia.
Taken offline

Authorities Jammed Moscow’s Mobile Internet During Opposition Protests – NGO

Russia’s Internet Protection Society said this is the first time authorities have ordered to cut mobile internet access in Moscow's history.
Internet Freedom

Putin Wants What China’s Xi Already Has: His Own Internet

New Russian domain system is designed to protect Russian Internet from the World Wide Web.
Yarovaya

First Tech Firm Announces Russia Exit Due to New Anti-Terror Laws

VPN service Private Internet Access (PIA) has announced that it will leave the Russian market due to new anti-terrorism laws.PIA's VPN service allows users...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.