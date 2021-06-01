Russian Lawmakers Pass Bill to Make Web Giants Go Local

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday backed a bill that would force foreign internet companies to set up local offices or face harsh penalties, including an outright ban.

The bill was passed on the first of its three required readings, parliament's lower house said in a statement.

The legislation concerns online companies whose daily users in Russia tops 500,000.

Failure to comply will result in penalties, including a ban on advertising their services, a ban on collecting payments, or partial or full blockage in the country.

Russia has in recent months stepped up efforts to impose more control on online platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, with President Vladimir Putin saying large tech companies have become so influential they are "competing" with sovereign states.