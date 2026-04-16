Russia Resumes Daytime Flights to Israel

Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia has announced that airlines will once again be allowed to make daytime flights to and from Israel starting on Thursday.

Russia suspended flights to Israel and Iran in late February following U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran.

Under the new guidance, which remains in effect until at least May 15, Russian carriers can operate flights to Israeli airports between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. Moscow time. Rosaviatsia advised airlines to make their own risk assessments before scheduling service.

The budget airline Red Wings will be the first to resume regular flights, with service from Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport to Tel Aviv beginning Friday, according to the Interfax news agency.