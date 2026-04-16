Russia Resumes Daytime Flights to Israel

Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia has announced that airlines will once again be allowed to make daytime flights to and from Israel starting on Thursday.
Russia suspended flights to Israel and Iran in late February following U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran.
Under the new guidance, which remains in effect until at least May 15, Russian carriers can operate flights to Israeli airports between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. Moscow time. Rosaviatsia advised airlines to make their own risk assessments before scheduling service.
The budget airline Red Wings will be the first to resume regular flights, with service from Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport to Tel Aviv beginning Friday, according to the Interfax news agency.
The Israel Airports Authority listed Red Wings among nine foreign carriers — including Etihad Airways, Hainan Airlines, Georgian Airways and FlyOne — set to return to Ben Gurion Airport this week.
The move follows the reopening of Israeli airspace last week after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war.
Rosaviatsia said Iranian airspace will remain closed until May 15.
The agency urged Russian carriers to suspend ticket sales for flights to and from the United Arab Emirates until further notice. Flights to other Persian Gulf countries should use alternative routes while observing safety measures, Rosaviatsia added.
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