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2 Killed in Drone Attack on Krasnodar Region as Ukraine and Russia Trade Deadly Barrages

A fire in the city of Tupase after a Ukrainian drone attack on April 16, 2026. @astrapress / Telegram

Two people were killed in a Ukrainian drone strike in the southern Krasnodar region as Russia and Ukraine launched one of their largest exchanges of aerial attacks in months, leaving more than a dozen people dead across Ukraine, according to officials.

Krasnodar region Governor Venyamin Kondratyev said a woman and child were killed in an attack on the Black Sea port of Tuapse. Five others sought medical attention for injuries they suffered, he added.

Tuapse Mayor Sergei Boyko said classes at local schools would be canceled on Thursday as emergency officials assess the damage from the attack.

Telegram news channels, citing what were said to be eyewitness videos of the attack, reported that the Tuapse Oil Refinery was likely targeted and set ablaze by Ukrainian drones. Officials have not commented on those reports.

The refinery, owned by Rosneft and with an annual processing capacity of 12 million metric tons of oil, was previously attacked in March 2025.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted 207 Ukrainian drones across the country between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

In Ukraine, officials said Russian attacks killed at least 14 people in Kyiv and Odesa, as well as in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Ukraine’s military said Russia had launched more than 700 drones and missiles overnight.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Drones , Krasnodar

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