Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia and Ukraine Exchange Over 1K Bodies

TASS

Russia and Ukraine carried out a major repatriation of fallen service members on Thursday, with Moscow handing over the remains of 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers in exchange for 41 Russian bodies.

The figures were disclosed to the RBC news website by Shamsail Saraliyev, a State Duma lawmaker from the ruling United Russia party and member of the parliamentary coordination group overseeing the conflict.

Ukraine has since confirmed the transfer, marking the third such exchange this year following similar handovers in January and February.

Footage released by the state-run TASS news agency showed personnel in protective suits transferring body bags between two trucks at a designated border point.

The repatriation of bodies and the exchange of prisoners remain the only tangible successes of U.S.-brokered talks between the two nations, though these humanitarian handovers had taken place even before peace negotiations began last year.

The International Committee of the Red Cross had said last month that it was working to facilitate the exchange of roughly 1,000 bodies per month.

Since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, thousands of remains have been returned to their respective home countries for burial.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said Russia and Ukraine are nearing a final agreement on a significant prisoner-of-war exchange.

According to Moskalkova, the deal is expected to be finalized on the eve of Orthodox Easter on April 12.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukraine Will Face Severe Hardship if Russia Targets Its Energy Grid This Winter, UN Warns

“If they were to target the energy sector again, this could be a tipping point,” said Matthias Schmale, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine...
2 Min read

In Numbers: How Russia’s Regions Entice Ukraine War Recruits With Money

Regions are hiking their payouts to military recruits in a bid to outdo fellow regions in meeting Kremlin-allocated enlistment quotas.
4 Min read

Kremlin Denies Reports of Putin-Trump Phone Call Over Ukraine

“This is completely untrue. This is pure fiction, this is simply false information,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
1 Min read

Germany’s Scholz Says He Plans to Speak With Putin About Ukraine War ‘Soon’

Olaf Scholz’s remarks come amid reports that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump warned Putin last week against ‘escalating’ the conflict.
1 Min read