Drone Debris Kills Man in Village Near Novorossiysk

Debris from a Ukrainian drone downed in the southern Krasnodar region killed a man, local authorities said Thursday.

Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said the man was hit by drone debris while he was on the balcony of an apartment building in the village of Sauk-Dere, located north of the oil export hub Novorossiysk.

Kondratyev said drone debris also damaged several commercial properties in the area.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 69 Ukrainian drones across Russia between Monday night and Tuesday morning, including in the Krasnodar region.

Airports in southern Russia introduced temporary flight restrictions amid the overnight air attacks.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, a Russian strike in the Zaporizhzhia region killed one person and wounded four.