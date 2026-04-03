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Train Derails in Ulyanovsk Region, Injuring Dozens

A Russian Railways train that derailed in the Ulyanovsk region on March 3, 2026. Volga Transportation Prosecutor's Office / t.me/ptprok

Dozens of people were injured after a passenger train derailed Friday morning in the Ulyanovsk region, authorities said.

Seven coaches of a train traveling from the city of Chelyabinsk to Moscow went off the rails near the village of Bryandino, located around 760 kilometers (472 miles) southeast of the Russian capital.

Ulyanovsk region Governor Alexei Russkikh said at least 35 people, including children, were injured.

Around 412 passengers were on board at the time of the derailment, according to Russian Railways, which operates the train.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said poor track conditions” were believed to have been the cause of the accident. It launched a criminal probe into possible violations of rail safety rules.

Russian Railways said passengers would be transferred to another train for further travel.

Read more about: Russian Railways , Ulyanovsk , Regions , Accidents

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