VkusVill Closed Hundreds of Stores in 2025

Russian supermarket chain VkusVill closed 286 stores last year, the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia reported Wednesday, citing a market analytics firm.

A company spokesperson told Izvestia the closures were part of an optimization strategy as VkusVill shifts its focus toward online delivery.

According to VkusVill’s, online sales have accounted for around 50% of total revenue since 2024.

The state-run news agency TASS reported that most of the closures involved small-format neighborhood stores. At the same time, the company said it opened more than 100 new locations in 2025 in “new formats.”

The spokesperson told Izvestia VkusVill does not plan further closures this year. However, some analysts say weak consumer demand could still force additional store shutdowns.

VkusVill, which today operates about 1,973 stores across 157 cities, is not the only major Russian grocery retailer to scale back its physical footprint in recent years.

Discount supermarket chain Svetofor closed 321 stores last year amid reported health and safety violations.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Andrei Krivenko under the brand Izbyonka, VkusVill reported revenue of 358.6 billion rubles ($4.4 billion) in 2025, up 10% year-on-year. Net profit rose 8% to 6.6 billion rubles ($82.2 million).