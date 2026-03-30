Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills 1 in Rostov Region

A Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and wounded several others in the southern port city of Taganrog, local authorities said Sunday night.

Rostov region Governor Yury Slyusar said Taganrog bore the brunt of a wider air assault on the region. Dozens of residential buildings and several vehicles were damaged, he added.

Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said eight people sought medical assistance after being wounded in the attack.

A state of emergency was introduced at 10 p.m. local time in areas that saw damage to homes and businesses, Kambulova said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted 102 Ukrainian drones across several Russian regions overnight.

In the nearby city of Krasnodar, its mayor said three people were wounded in attacks, including two children.

Multiple injuries were also reported in the southwestern Belgorod region.