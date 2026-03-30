Exiled Intelligence Expert Andrei Soldatov Jailed 4 Years in Absentia for Breaking ‘Foreign Agent’ Law

A Moscow judge has sentenced exiled author and investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov to four years in prison in absentia after finding him guilty of violating Russia’s “foreign agent” law.

The Justice Ministry labeled Soldatov a “foreign agent” in November 2023.

In January, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court placed him in pre-trial detention in absentia on charges of ignoring requirements for “foreign agents” and participating in the activities of an “undesirable” organization.

Soldatov was handed a four-year sentence to be spent at a medium-security penal colony once he is extradited to Russia, the Moscow Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement on Monday.

He was also banned from running websites during the four years of his imprisonment.