Russia Places Top Investigative Journalist on Federal Wanted List

Russian authorities have placed Andrei Soldatov, one of the country’s leading independent investigative journalists and security services experts, on the federal wanted list.

Soldatov found out a criminal case had been opened against him on Monday after two Russia-based banks notified him that his accounts were frozen and he subsequently found himself in the federal wanted database. Though the case was opened on March 17, he’d received no official notification.

While he still does not know the precise details of the case against him, Soldatov told The Moscow Times by phone that the news did not come as a complete surprise given the growing pressure he and his team have felt from the authorities in recent weeks.

Together with colleague Irina Borogan, Soldatov is the leading expert on Russia’s security services.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the two have publicized multiple accounts of purges and disorder within Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) — which, Soldatov says, the authorities have been working tirelessly to “disavow.”