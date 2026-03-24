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St. Petersburg Judge Sentences Oxxxymiron to Community Service in Absentia for ‘Foreign Agent’ Violations

Oxxxymiron. A.Savin

A judge in St. Petersburg has sentenced exiled rapper Oxxxymiron to 320 hours of community service in absentia after he was found guilty of violating Russia’s “foreign agent” law, the news outlet Mediazona reported Tuesday.

Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, is an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He left Russia in 2022.

The Justice Ministry designated the rapper as a “foreign agent” in October 2022.

In 2024, Russian law enforcement authorities issued an arrest warrant for Oxxxymiron after he was accused of repeatedly failing to include a prominent “foreign agent” disclaimer in posts he made on Telegram.

Judge Roman Yesyutin found him guilty of violating Russia’s “foreign agent” law and handed him a sentence of 320 hours of community service.

Oxxxymiron had been fined twice already for the same violation. He has also been fined for “discrediting” the Russian military.

A judge banned one of his songs in 2023 over what was described as public statements calling for the “violation of the Russian Federation’s territorial integrity.”

Read more about: Music , Court cases , Foreign Agents

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