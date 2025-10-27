Moscow Court Jails Singer Monetochka in Absentia for Breaking ‘Foreign Agents’ Law

A Moscow court has ordered the arrest in absentia of anti-war Russian pop singer Monetochka on charges of evading foreign agent obligations, the city prosecutor’s office said Monday.

The ruling means Monetochka, whose real name is Yelizaveta Gyrdymova, could face detention if she returns to Russia.

Prosecutors accused her of continuing to post materials on social media without the legally required foreign agent disclaimer, after being fined twice for the same offense earlier within a year.

Monetochka has not publicly commented on the Moscow court decision as of Monday afternoon.

Russia’s Justice Ministry designated Monetochka a “foreign agent” in January 2023 after she spoke out against the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and raised funds to support Ukrainian civilians.

In June and August of that year, she was fined 30,000 rubles ($380) each time for failing to label posts with the “foreign agent” tag.