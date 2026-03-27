Kremlin Denies Putin Solicited War Contributions From Russian Billionaires

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday denied reports that President Vladimir Putin asked leading Russian businessmen to make large financial contributions to the state budget to help fund the war against Ukraine.

Instead, Peskov said, an unidentified businessman proposed the idea during a private gathering attended by Putin on Thursday, which took place alongside the annual congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, a pro-Kremlin business lobby.

In Peskov’s words, the president supported what was described as a personal initiative, but he himself did not request that donations be made to the state.

“One of the participants said this. It was entirely his own initiative. It wasn’t President Putin’s initiative, although the head of state naturally welcomed it,” he told reporters during a daily briefing.

Earlier, sources told the independent news outlet The Bell and The Financial Times that Putin had asked for “voluntary contributions” from the group of business leaders in a bid to stabilize Russia’s finances as it comes under increasing strain from soaring military spending.