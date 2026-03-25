Vietnam’s PM Meets With Putin to Discuss Nuclear Power and Investment

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday at the Kremlin to discuss deepening economic and energy ties between the two countries.
The talks, attended by senior Russian officials including cabinet ministers and Rosatom chief Aleksey Likhachev, followed the signing this week of an agreement for Russia to help build a nuclear power plant in Vietnam.
That project marks a reversal from 2016, when Hanoi scrapped earlier plans for Russian-backed nuclear development amid rising costs and waning global appetite for atomic energy after the Fukushima disaster.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday described recent cooperation with Vietnam as “very productive” and “multifaceted.”
During his visit, Chính also met with his Russian counterpart, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, lawmakers and business leaders, including executives from the conglomerate AFK Sistema, according to Vietnamese state media.
Chính urged the company to expand investment in Vietnam in sectors such as information technology, cybersecurity, pharmaceuticals, nuclear energy and telecommunications.
AFK Sistema’s chairman, Vladimir Yevtushenkov, said the group planned to open an office in Hanoi to support its growing presence in the country.
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