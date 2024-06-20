Russia and Vietnam Vow to Strengthen Ties as Putin Visits Hanoi

Updated with cooperation agreement signing.

Russia and Vietnam pledged Thursday to strengthen mutual ties as President Vladimir Putin made a state visit aimed at bolstering his alliances to counter Moscow's growing isolation over the war in Ukraine.

Putin traveled to Vietnam, a close ally of Russia since the Cold War, from a summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, who promised "full support" for the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and signed a defense pact with Moscow.

The Russian leader did not receive such a clear public declaration of support in Hanoi, but Vietnamese President To Lam indicated a desire to boost defense cooperation.

"The two sides want to push up cooperation in defense and security, how to deal with non-traditional security challenges on the basis of international law, for peace and security in the region and the world," Lam told reporters after talks with Putin.