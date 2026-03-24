EU Delays Proposal to Permanently Ban Russian Oil

The European Union on Tuesday postponed the unveiling of a law that would permanently ban Russian oil imports, coming amid supply disruptions caused by the war in the Middle East.

The April 15 unveiling date has reportedly been removed from the European Commission’s REPowerEU roadmap calendar.

EU Commission energy spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said a new date has not yet been determined, but stressed that Brussels remains “committed to making this proposal.”

“The proposal will be made,” she was quoted as saying by Euronews.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to resume long-term oil and gas supplies to European buyers amid skyrocketing energy prices since the United States and Israel began striking Iran on Feb. 28.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said abandoning the EU strategy that seeks to reduce Russia’s energy revenues from funding its war in Ukraine would be a “strategic blunder.”