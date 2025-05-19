EU Likely to Propose Lowering G7 Price Cap on Russian Oil to $50 Per Barrel

Brussels will propose to lower the current $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil during a meeting of G7 finance ministers this week, European Economic Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said Monday.

Dombrovskis did not specify the level to which the EU wants to lower the price cap, but officials briefed on the discussions said Brussels would propose a limit of $50 per barrel.

Asked whether he would recommend lowering the price cap at a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Canada later this week, the economic commissioner said: "Yes."

"This is something which we flagged from the Commission's side in the context of the 18th sanctions package. I would expect some interest also from other G7 partners in this regard and some discussion," he said.

G7 countries include the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. The European Commission and the chairman of Eurozone finance ministers also take part in G7 finance ministers' meetings.