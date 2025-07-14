EU Moves Toward Floating Price Cap for Russian Oil

The European Union is set to include a floating price cap on Russian oil exports in its 18th sanctions package against Russia, according to several EU sources cited by Reuters.

The floating mechanism aims to respond more effectively to market fluctuations and to undercut Russia’s oil revenues, which continue to fund its war in Ukraine.

The proposed measure, expected to receive final approval this week, would set a dynamic cap at 15% below the average price of Russian oil over the previous 22 weeks, a shift from the current fixed ceiling of $60 per barrel.

If approved, the floating cap would reduce the allowable price for Russian oil exports to around $50 per barrel, according to sources cited by Bloomberg. EU foreign ministers are scheduled to vote on the measure Tuesday.

Four EU officials confirmed to Reuters that a consensus is near following a Sunday meeting of bloc representatives.

While technical objections from Slovakia remain, diplomats say they expect those to be resolved ahead of the vote.

“This has been in discussion for some time, and we want to resolve it by Tuesday because tensions are rising on all sides,” said Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, whose government previously threatened to block the sanctions package unless additional support was provided to ease Slovakia’s transition away from Russian gas.

The price cap is part of broader Western efforts to curb Russia’s ability to profit from fossil fuel exports while avoiding global energy shocks.