Russia Begins Fuel Deliveries to Iran by Train – Reuters

Moscow began exporting fuel products to Iran by rail for the first time earlier this year after its main purchasers stopped importing Russian fuel in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing three industry sources and export data.

Now both subject to strict Western sanctions, Russia and Iran have increasingly been trading with each other in order to keep their embargoed economies afloat.

While Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced that Iran would begin importing Russian oil in the fall, the first deliveries only began earlier this year, Reuters reported.

In February and March, Moscow supplied up to 30,000 tons of gasoline and diesel to Iran by rail via Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, Reuters said, citing two sources familiar with export data.