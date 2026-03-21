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Ukraine Launches More Than 280 Drones at Russia in One of Its Largest Strikes

By AFP
AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky

Ukraine launched more than 280 drones at Russia overnight, one of Kyiv's largest barrages since the start of the war, Russian state media reported Saturday, citing the Defense Ministry.

Around 90 drones were shot down in the southern Rostov region, Governor Yury Slyusar said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported in a series of posts that 27 drones headed towards the capital had been intercepted.

Two people were wounded in drone attacks that damaged several houses in the southwestern Saratov region, governor Roman Busargin wrote on Telegram.

State news agency TASS reported that, in total, 283 drones had been intercepted, citing the Defense Ministry.

Kyiv regularly strikes targets in Russia in retaliation for near-daily Russian strikes on its territory, saying it primarily targets military and energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators are set to meet in the United States on Saturday, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a bid to revive stalled negotiations aimed at ending the more than four-year war.

Zelensky said Friday that Kyiv's negotiators would seek clarity from U.S. officials on the next round of three-way talks with Russia after the talks were postponed due to the war in the Middle East that began late last month.

Read more about: Drones , Ukraine war

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