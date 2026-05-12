Russian Regions Move Schools Online Amid Drone Attack Fears

Several Russian regions switched schools to remote learning this week as authorities warned of possible Ukrainian drone attacks, in a sign of the war's growing disruption to civilian life far from the front lines.

Officials in at least four regions announced temporary closures or online classes on Monday and Tuesday, citing security concerns linked to the threat of unmanned aerial vehicle attacks.

Ukrainian long-range drone strikes have increasingly targeted Russian territory, including energy infrastructure, military facilities and transport hubs, forcing local authorities to periodically shut airports, suspend public events and tighten security measures.

In the southwestern Lipetsk region, Vice Governor Yulia Kotlyarova said schools would move to remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday “in connection with possible provocations and in order to ensure children’s safety.”

Authorities said kindergartens and primary schools would operate limited duty groups, while mass events at educational institutions were canceled.

Regional Governor Igor Artamonov later said the decision was prompted by the “probability of a massive UAV attack.”