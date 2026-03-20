Zelensky Says Ukraine Targeting Kremlin-Backed Messaging App Max

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that his country is working to infiltrate the Russian state-backed messaging app Max.

Russia’s media regulator Roskomnadzor has spent months restricting features on Telegram and WhatsApp, the country’s two most widely used messaging services, in an apparent effort to force Russians to switch to Max.

Zelensky said both Ukrainian and Russian intelligence services use Telegram to recruit individuals and shape narratives about the war.

“With the restrictions on Telegram in Russia, it will certainly be more difficult to transmit signals to their society,” Zelensky told reporters.

“Nonetheless, I had a report about their new network, Max. We’ll get to Max as well,” he added, without elaborating.