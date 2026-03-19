LDPR Kicks Out Senior Lawmaker for Clout Chasing

Andrei Svintsov, a State Duma lawmaker who in recent months has been the source of ominous headlines about internet restrictions in Russia, was expelled from the far-right Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) on Wednesday.

A party spokesperson said Svintsov’s removal came after “actions that have tarnished the party’s reputation, widespread complaints from Russian citizens and demands from all regional party branches.”

The statement did not spell out which actions triggered the backlash, but sources told the newspaper Vedomosti earlier this week that some LDPR leaders had grown frustrated with Svintsov’s constant media appearances, including his statements to the press about restrictions on Telegram.

LDPR chief Leonid Slutsky seemed to confirm the reason later Wednesday, telling the broadcaster RTVI: “He has himself to blame. What was the point of all that clout chasing?”