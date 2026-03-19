Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

LDPR Kicks Out Senior Lawmaker for Clout Chasing

Andrei Svintsov. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Andrei Svintsov, a State Duma lawmaker who in recent months has been the source of ominous headlines about internet restrictions in Russia, was expelled from the far-right Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) on Wednesday.

A party spokesperson said Svintsov’s removal came after “actions that have tarnished the party’s reputation, widespread complaints from Russian citizens and demands from all regional party branches.”

The statement did not spell out which actions triggered the backlash, but sources told the newspaper Vedomosti earlier this week that some LDPR leaders had grown frustrated with Svintsov’s constant media appearances, including his statements to the press about restrictions on Telegram.

LDPR chief Leonid Slutsky seemed to confirm the reason later Wednesday, telling the broadcaster RTVI: “He has himself to blame. What was the point of all that clout chasing?”

Svintsov, deputy chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on Information Policy, Technology and Communications, recently warned that Telegram could be labeled an “extremist” organization and suggested that Russians may no longer be able to access it even with VPNs.

Those claims have not been confirmed by the state media regulator Roskomnadzor, and other lawmakers have urged the public to rely on more authoritative sources for information on internet restrictions.

Svintsov said he was not surprised by his ouster. He called today’s LDPR “very different” from the party under former leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

A longtime party stalwart, Svintsov served as Zhirinovsky’s aide before winning a Duma seat in 2011. He failed to secure a mandate in the 2022 elections but retained his seat following Zhirinovsky’s death that spring.

Read more about: LDPR , State Duma

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Lawmaker Stripped of Seat After 2-Year Absence

LDPR member Yury Napso continued to collect his salary despite living in Dubai since 2023 and not attending any parliamentary sessions in that time.
2 Min read
opinion Valentina Chupik

How Russia Plans to Make Life Hell For Migrants

Migrants in Russia already suffer from discrimination and violence. A proposed law could empower corrupt authorities to make things worse.
7 Min read

Leonid Slutsky Elected Leader of Russia’s Nationalist LDPR Party

Slutsky promised to “modify” the party’s political strategy ahead of local elections in September.

Zhirinovsky’s Presence Missed as LDPR Scrabbles For Successor

“The LDPR is actually in a state of half-life. The most likely successor is failure,” said one political analyst.