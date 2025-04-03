Russian Lawmaker Stripped of Seat After 2-Year Absence

Russia’s lower-house State Duma voted Thursday to strip lawmaker Yury Napso of his seat after he failed to attend parliamentary sessions for two years while still collecting his official salary.

Napso, a member of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) and a State Duma deputy since 2007, has been on sick leave since April 2023, according to lawmakers.

“It’s known that Yury Napso has been living outside Russia in the United Arab Emirates for about two years,” the parliament said in a statement. “Overall, he has not been inside the State Duma walls for around two years, more than 200 days of which were without a valid reason.”

Napso, 51, said in February that he was under strict orders from doctors to remain in the United Arab Emirates in preparation for surgery. He did not disclose what illness or condition he was suffering from.

“I’m instructed to wash my wound with medical solutions several times a day, change bandages, observe impeccable hygiene and not be in a sitting position — all of which is impossible within the walls of the State Duma,” he wrote on Telegram.