Russian State Duma Lawmakers Stripped of Mandates

One of Russia’s youngest lawmakers and a fugitive deputy sentenced in absentia on bribery charges have been kicked out of Russia’s lower-house State Duma.

Vasily Vlasov, 28, and Vadim Belousov, 63, were formally dismissed for skipping committee meetings for more than a month, Russia's lower house of parliament said in a statement on Wednesday.

Vlasov claimed that he regularly attends legislative sessions and said that his removal “raised uncomfortable questions” in comments made to the Vedomosti business daily earlier this week, but he did not go into further detail.

In a separate interview with Russia’s tabloid Moskovsky Komsomolets, he maintained that his attendance stood at 98.8%.