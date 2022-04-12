Zhirinovsky’s Presence Missed as LDPR Scrabbles For Successor

The death of far-right showman Vladimir Zhirinovsky last week has fueled predictions that his Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) could meet a similar fate.

A fixture of Russian politics since topping the polls in the 1993 parliamentary elections, the LDPR has no obvious successor to six-time presidential candidate Zhirinovsky and public support for the rabble-rousing party is waning.

“The LDPR is actually in a state of half-life. The most likely successor is failure,” political expert Alexei Mukhin told The Moscow Times.

Ultra-nationalist Zhirinovsky maintained an iron grip over the LDPR during his 32-year leadership, and was instrumental in maintaining an unspoken pact with the Kremlin that allowed the party token independence. Russian President Vladimir Putin attended Zhirinovsky’s funeral last week, and was seen whispering a message of farewell over the open coffin.

Many believe that without Zhirinovsky’s larger-than-life personality and political access, the party will fade from view.

“Although the party was ideologically far-right, it was above all a leadership party. That is why after Zhirinovsky's departure, there is an emptiness,” Andrei Kolesnikov, a political expert at the Carnegie Moscow Center, told The Moscow Times.

At the same time, the LDPR’s gradual decline has long preceded the death of its founder.

The LDPR lost 18 parliamentary deputies in the 2021 State Duma elections, their worst performance since the 1990s. They were beaten firmly into third place by the Communist Party, which has seen an influx of younger, more radical members in recent years.

Many LDPR loyalists were angered when the leadership failed to rally around then-Khabarovsk governor and party member Sergei Furgal in 2020 after he was jailed on murder charges in what was widely believed to be a politically motivated setup.

Despite scandals and disappointing election results, Zhirinovsky regularly batted away claims that he was seeking out a potential successor.