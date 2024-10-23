Russian Parliament Speaker Calls for Extradition of Ex-Putin Aide Chubais

Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Wednesday called for the extradition of former Putin aide and veteran reformer Anatoly Chubais over corruption allegations.

Chubais served as the Kremlin’s climate envoy before quitting his position and leaving Russia shortly after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

President Vladimir Putin previously suggested Chubais fled the country to avoid possible criminal prosecution over financial irregularities at the state-run corporation Rosnano, which he had headed for over a decade.

During Wednesday’s session of the lower-house State Duma, Volodin claimed Chubais and other reformers engaged in corruption during post-Soviet market reforms, “filling their pockets and buying real estate abroad.”

“Let’s call a spade a spade. Where’s Chubais? Take him and extradite him,” the speaker said in a televised parliamentary session.