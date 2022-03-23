Putin Aide Chubais Quits Kremlin, Leaves Russia

The Kremlin’s climate envoy and veteran reformer Anatoly Chubais has quit his position and left Russia over his opposition to the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

The bombshell departure, according to two unnamed insiders cited by Bloomberg, makes Chubais the highest-profile figure to break with President Vladimir Putin over his decision to invade Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed later Wednesday that Chubais had resigned from his post.

Chubais is in Turkey and doesn't plan to return to Russia, two sources close to him told the RBC news website.