Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Putin Aide Chubais Quits Kremlin, Leaves Russia

Updated:
Anatoly Chubais. Andrey Lyubimov / Moskva News Agency

The Kremlin’s climate envoy and veteran reformer Anatoly Chubais has quit his position and left Russia over his opposition to the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. 

The bombshell departure, according to two unnamed insiders cited by Bloomberg, makes Chubais the highest-profile figure to break with President Vladimir Putin over his decision to invade Ukraine. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed later Wednesday that Chubais had resigned from his post.

Chubais is in Turkey and doesn't plan to return to Russia, two sources close to him told the RBC news website.

Chubais had been the Kremlin’s climate envoy, attempting to push Russia to adopt more green policies in the face of fierce domestic opposition, a powerful energy lobby and a president who has previously questioned the man-made nature of climate change.

He was a powerful figure in the early 1990s, the architect of Russia’s controversial privatization drive and its transition to a market economy. He famously brought Putin into the Kremlin, giving him his first job in Moscow, and had managed to stay in favor through more than two decades of Putin’s rule as many other leading figures from the Boris Yeltsin era were pushed out. 

There has been almost no public opposition to Russia’s war in Ukraine from the country’s political elite and Putin has branded those who oppose his actions “traitors and scum.”

Read more about: Kremlin

Read more

War of Words

Kremlin Condemns Attempts to Justify Chechen Beheading of French Teacher

“This is undoubtedly a terrorist act that is not subject to anything but deep condemnation and rejection," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
public mandate

Putin Triumphant as Critics Slam Vote Extending His Rule

The vote which saw a huge majority approve Putin's reforms was followed by reports of widespread violations.
PUTIN FOREVER

‘All We Have Is Putin’: Russians Vote to Grant President Ability to Extend Rule Until 2036

Hours before the polls had even closed, Russia’s election commission released initial results showing a 73% yes vote.
ALARM BELLS

As Russia’s Constitution Reform Vote Kicks Off, Election Watchdog Decries ‘Manipulative’ Process

In an interview, Grigory Melkonyants of the Golos election monitor said the vote is set to be the “least transparent” in years.

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.