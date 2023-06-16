Alcohol Abuse Plagues Kremlin Elites as War Drags On – Reports

Members of Russia’s political elite have turned to alcohol as they cope with the growing pressures brought on by Moscow's war in Ukraine, independent media has reported, citing anonymous sources close to the Kremlin, parliament and regional administrations.

Alcohol abuse has hit new highs since March, when the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin and news emerged that Kyiv was readying a counteroffensive to reclaim captured territories, according to the news website Vyorstka.

Kremlin banquets have recently increased alcohol limits from one to two bottles per person, a Kremlin-linked political strategist was cited as saying.

A deputy governor from a region in central Russia confessed to Vyorstka’s reporter, after a series of lewd text messages, that he had started drinking more after the start of the war.

“Let’s put it this way — not everyone in the presidential administration used to start their day with a glass of vodka [before the war],” one anonymous source told Vyorstka.

“Now I know a lot more people like that, and some people’s glass has turned into a bottle.”