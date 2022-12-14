Kremlin Says Russia Has No Plans for Holiday Ceasefire in Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it had not received any proposals from Kyiv to halt fighting in Ukraine during the upcoming holiday period and that a ceasefire was not on Moscow's agenda.

"No, no proposals have been received from anyone and no topic of this kind is on the agenda," the Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters after being asked whether Russia would pause hostilities for the New Year or Christmas.

Orthodox Christmas is celebrated on Jan. 7, and public holidays in the country usually extend from New Year's Day until after Christmas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February, and Kyiv has said it is determined to continue fighting until it recaptures swathes of territory under Russian control.