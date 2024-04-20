Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Says Us Aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan Will ‘Exacerbate Global Crises'

By AFP
Updated:
A view of the U.S. Capitol ahead of a House vote on a major aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan in Washington, DC, on April 20, 2024. The House is poised to hold the crucial vote on Saturday. The bills are the product of months of acrimonious negotiations, pressure from US allies and repeated pleas for assistance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP

Moscow on Saturday slammed the approval by the U.S. House of Representatives for an aid package to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

"The allocation of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan will exacerbate global crises," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

She called aid for Kyiv "direct support for terrorist activities" and said aid to Taiwan represented "interference in China's internal affairs."

Support for Israel represents "a direct path to an unprecedented worsening of the situation in the region," Zakharova added.

Earlier Saturday, Russia's presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the decision to provide aid to Ukraine "will further enrich the United States of America and ruin Ukraine even more, by killing even more Ukrainians because of the Kyiv regime," state news agency TASS reported.

Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation in a rare Saturday session that provides aid to Ukraine and Israel, bolsters Taiwan while also threatening a ban on TikTok if it fails to divest from Beijing.

Read more about: Kremlin , Ukraine war , United States

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

ammunition shortages

Kremlin Says U.S. Aid for Ukraine Won’t Change Military Situation

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday he would advance a $61 billion package of funding for Ukraine, stalled since last year.
3 Min read
dismissed impact

Kremlin Says U.S. Abrams Tanks Will 'Burn' in Ukraine

Kyiv announced Monday it had received deliveries of the U.S. Abrams battle tank, boosting its forces as they seek to break through heavily fortified Russian...
1 Min read
controversial arms

Kremlin Slams U.S. Supply of Depleted Uranium Rounds to Kyiv

Responsibility for possible effects such as health problems will lie with Washington, the Kremlin said.
2 Min read
Overnight Strikes

Ukraine and Russia Trade Strikes as U.S. Gears up for Key Vote

U.S. lawmakers are preparing to vote on a $61 billion aid package Kyiv hopes will boost its flagging war effort.
3 Min read