Moscow Says Us Aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan Will ‘Exacerbate Global Crises'

Moscow on Saturday slammed the approval by the U.S. House of Representatives for an aid package to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

"The allocation of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan will exacerbate global crises," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

She called aid for Kyiv "direct support for terrorist activities" and said aid to Taiwan represented "interference in China's internal affairs."

Support for Israel represents "a direct path to an unprecedented worsening of the situation in the region," Zakharova added.

Earlier Saturday, Russia's presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the decision to provide aid to Ukraine "will further enrich the United States of America and ruin Ukraine even more, by killing even more Ukrainians because of the Kyiv regime," state news agency TASS reported.

Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation in a rare Saturday session that provides aid to Ukraine and Israel, bolsters Taiwan while also threatening a ban on TikTok if it fails to divest from Beijing.