Moscow-Backed Officials Killed in Weekend Bakery Strike

A Ukrainian strike on a bakery in the occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk over the weekend killed three officials, Russian-installed representatives said Monday.

The Kremlin has blasted the attack that killed at least 28 people as a "monstrous terrorist act."

On Monday, authorities in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region said a local government minister and two deputies were among those killed.

"During the brutal shelling of the bakery in Lysychansk, the emergency situations minister of the Luhansk People's Republic, Colonel Alexey Poteleshchenko, was killed," the Moscow-appointed head of the region Leonid Pasechnik said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.