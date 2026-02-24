Kremlin Warns of Potential Threat of Ukraine Acquiring Nuclear Weapons From West

The Kremlin warned Tuesday that efforts to end the war could be undermined by what Russian foreign intelligence officials claimed to be attempts by France and the United Kingdom to supply Ukraine with a nuclear weapon.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) alleged earlier Tuesday that authorities in London and Paris were covertly planning to send “components, equipment and technologies” to make a submarine-launched ballistic missile that carries a thermonuclear warhead.

The Russian spy agency, which often issues sweeping claims about supposed Western plots, suggested that the purported nuclear weapon would grant Ukraine leverage in U.S.-brokered peace talks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the SVR’s allegations as a potential “flagrant violation of all norms and principles of international law” and a threat to the “entire non-proliferation regime.”

“This information will certainly be taken into account and considered by us during the ongoing negotiations,” Peskov told reporters, hinting that Russia may try to use the nuclear weapon accusations as its own leverage.