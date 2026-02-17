U.S. Citizen Sentenced to 4 Years in Russian Prison for Attempted Firearms Smuggling

A Moscow judge has sentenced a U.S. citizen to four years in a penal colony for attempting to smuggle firearm components out of the country, the state-run TASS news agency reported Tuesday, citing court documents.

Prosecutors accused Robert Mao, a California resident and self-described military equipment and firearms enthusiast, of trying to transport parts for a Kalashnikov assault rifle and a Saiga carbine from Russia to the United States via Turkey.

In his testimony, Mao said he had traveled to Moscow in October 2024 to take part in a marathon. While in the capital, he bought accessories for Kalashnikov rifles that he said he legally owns in the U.S.

Before arriving in Russia, Mao said he arranged via a website to buy rifle stocks for a Kalashnikov and Saiga carbine from an unidentified seller and paid in cryptocurrency.

He also bought other components and gunsmithing tools at an official Zenit store on Moscow’s Arbat Street.