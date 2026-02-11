Russian Airlines Suspend Flights to Cuba, Evacuate Tourists Amid Fuel Crisis

Two of Russia’s largest airlines will suspend flights to Cuba after they evacuate Russian tourists from the island nation amid a fuel shortage caused by growing pressure from the United States.

Russia’s civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia said Wednesday that Rossiya, the country’s fourth-largest carrier, and Nordwind, the seventh-largest, were forced to make adjustments to their flight routes “due to challenges with refueling in Cuba.”

Cuba warned airlines this weekend that jet fuel would remain unavailable for at least one month starting Tuesday as Havana imposed emergency measures to address its energy crisis.

Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot, Rossiya’s parent company, said it will begin sending empty passenger planes to Havana and the popular resort town of Varadero on Thursday to fly out Russian tourists.

Nordwind issued a similar statement, saying its evacuation flights would go to the cities of Holguin and Cayo Coco.

Rosaviatsia said Rossiya would suspend flights “until the situation changes” in Cuba, while Nordwind did not specify its plans. Russian and Cuban authorities were seeking “alternative opportunities to resume flights in both directions,” Rosaviatsia added.