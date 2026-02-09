‘No Rosy Future’: Lavrov Slams Trump Administration in Interview

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the United States of sabotaging efforts to improve bilateral relations and of undermining negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

“Despite all the statements by the Trump administration about the need to end the war … it does not challenge all the laws that Joe Biden passed to punish Russia after the start of the special military operation,” Lavrov said in an interview with TV BRICS published on Monday.

“In practice, the opposite is happening: new sanctions are being imposed, a war is being waged against tankers on the high seas, in violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” he said, referring to U.S. forces recently seizing ships belonging to a so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers.

In October, the United States sanctioned Russia’s largest oil producers, Lukoil and Rosneft, marking the first major sanctions against Moscow since Trump took office last year. Lukoil was forced to sell most of its foreign assets following the move.

Trump had promised to end the war in Ukraine by day one of his presidency, but efforts to broker a peace deal stalled nearly as soon as they began. The president, meanwhile, has said he hopes for improved relations with Russia, including possible business deals between the two countries.