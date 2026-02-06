Russia Cuts 47K Paid University Places, Targeting Law and Economics

Russian education officials have eliminated 47,000 paid spots for university students as part of a wider government effort to stymie the oversupply of degrees in several fields.

Science and Education Minister Valery Falkov said Wednesday the cuts had primarily affected degree programs like economics, law, business management and advertising at private universities.

In total, Falkov said the cuts accounted for 13% of paid student places in the designated disciplines at universities nationwide.

The reduction in paid spots comes after education authorities previously announced plans to eliminate 45,000 state-funded university slots, known in Russia as “budget places,” in the 2026–27 academic year.