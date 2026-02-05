Police Raids Target Russian Communist Party Members in Altai Region

Police in western Siberia’s Altai region carried out raids targeting the local branch of Russia’s Communist Party on Thursday, arresting at least two regional lawmakers in what party officials denounced as political pressure ahead of elections later this year.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, accused two Communist Party lawmakers of embezzling around 4.6 million rubles ($60,500) through fictitious employment schemes between 2021 and 2025.

While investigators did not name the lawmakers, their descriptions matched those of Andrei Chernobay and Yury Kropotin.

Kropotin serves as deputy speaker of the Altai region’s regional assembly. Chernobay sits on the legislature’s committee on sport, culture and youth policy.

The Communist Party, Russia’s second-largest political party, criticized the arrests as “yet another wave of pressure” against its members in the Altai region.