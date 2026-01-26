Murmansk Region Issues Emergency Declaration as Arctic Storm Knocks Out Power

Authorities in the northern Murmansk region declared a state of emergency after a powerful winter storm damaged the aging power grid, leaving parts of the region without electricity and prompting a criminal investigation into possible negligence.

The storm, which brought ice and winds late Friday, damaged five transmission towers, cutting power to parts of the cities of Murmansk and Severomorsk. Local investigators said two of the towers had been in service since 1966, while another two dated back to the 1980s.

The local branch of the Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said the service life of the towers is limited to 40 years, after which they are required to undergo inspections every five years. Investigators are trying to determine whether negligence contributed to the failures, including when the last inspections of the towers took place.

On Sunday, Murmansk region Governor Andrei Chibis said repair crews from the state-owned energy company Rosseti had been unable to restore power fully because of severe weather conditions.

“Due to the prolonged nature of this outage, we’re declaring a state of emergency across the Murmansk region,” he wrote on Telegram.